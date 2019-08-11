3 UN staff killed, dozens civilians injured in car bombing in Benghazi, Libya (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Three United Nations employees have been killed and dozens of civilians, including children, injured after a car bomb exploded in front of a shopping mall in the Libyan city of Benghazi just as the UN convoy was passing nearby.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly explosion. The attack took place amid the UN-brokered ceasefire between the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) which corresponds to Eid al-Adha religious holiday.

انفجار في الهواري #بنغازي



لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله فيها اليوم المبارك . pic.twitter.com/NEI8zqit7c — TaQi Aldeen (@t_798113) August 10, 2019

#عاااااااجل

انباء عن انفجار سيارة مفخخة فالهواري بالقرب من مول الاركان ومصرف التجارة والتنمية #بنغازيpic.twitter.com/dJA6qmQGo4 — انس (@yDCdiYqq2Lj1Ej0) August 10, 2019

صور للسيارات الخاصة ببعثة الأمم المتحدة في بنغازي من أمام #اركان_ماركت . pic.twitter.com/hyXWfZt943 — don't ask (@emy_ly_emy) August 10, 2019

#عاااااااااااجل بنغازي لان

انفجار سيارة مفخخه بالنحديد بالقرب من مصرف التجارة و التنمية في الهواري بنغازي



نسأل الله السلامة الي هلنا في بنغازي pic.twitter.com/41DrAiNslB — أيوب بوجوهرة (@dLq3sQmsOzM8gYN) August 10, 2019

The UN Security Council convened an emergency session to discuss the developments in Libya. More than 1,000 people have been killed, over 5,700 injured and an estimated 120,000 displaced since April, when Haftar’s forces challenged GNA for the control of Tripoli.

