3 UN staff killed, dozens civilians injured in car bombing in Benghazi, Libya (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly explosion. The attack took place amid the UN-brokered ceasefire between the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) which corresponds to Eid al-Adha religious holiday.
انفجار في الهواري #بنغازي— TaQi Aldeen (@t_798113) August 10, 2019
لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله فيها اليوم المبارك . pic.twitter.com/NEI8zqit7c
#عاااااااجل— انس (@yDCdiYqq2Lj1Ej0) August 10, 2019
انباء عن انفجار سيارة مفخخة فالهواري بالقرب من مول الاركان ومصرف التجارة والتنمية #بنغازيpic.twitter.com/dJA6qmQGo4
صور للسيارات الخاصة ببعثة الأمم المتحدة في بنغازي من أمام #اركان_ماركت . pic.twitter.com/hyXWfZt943— don't ask (@emy_ly_emy) August 10, 2019
#عاااااااااااجل بنغازي لان— أيوب بوجوهرة (@dLq3sQmsOzM8gYN) August 10, 2019
انفجار سيارة مفخخه بالنحديد بالقرب من مصرف التجارة و التنمية في الهواري بنغازي
نسأل الله السلامة الي هلنا في بنغازي pic.twitter.com/41DrAiNslB
The UN Security Council convened an emergency session to discuss the developments in Libya. More than 1,000 people have been killed, over 5,700 injured and an estimated 120,000 displaced since April, when Haftar’s forces challenged GNA for the control of Tripoli.
