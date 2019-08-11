 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 UN staff killed, dozens civilians injured in car bombing in Benghazi, Libya (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 01:31
© Reuters / Ayman al-Werfalli
Three United Nations employees have been killed and dozens of civilians, including children, injured after a car bomb exploded in front of a shopping mall in the Libyan city of Benghazi just as the UN convoy was passing nearby.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly explosion. The attack took place amid the UN-brokered ceasefire between the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) which corresponds to Eid al-Adha religious holiday.

The UN Security Council convened an emergency session to discuss the developments in Libya. More than 1,000 people have been killed, over 5,700 injured and an estimated 120,000 displaced since April, when Haftar’s forces challenged GNA for the control of Tripoli.

