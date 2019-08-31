At least 8 killed, dozens injured in explosion at Indian chemical factory (VIDEO)

A blast at a chemical factory in Shirpur, India has killed at least eight people and injured 43 others, according to police officials. Footage of the accident shows an inferno enveloping the damaged building.

There were around 100 workers at the factory at the time of the explosion on Saturday morning, with some people feared to be trapped inside the building.

A purported video of the accident shows fire and a large plume of black smoke rising from the premises.

