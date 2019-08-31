 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 8 killed, dozens injured in explosion at Indian chemical factory (VIDEO)

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 07:12 Edited time: 31 Aug, 2019 07:24
A blast at a chemical factory in Shirpur, India has killed at least eight people and injured 43 others, according to police officials. Footage of the accident shows an inferno enveloping the damaged building.

There were around 100 workers at the factory at the time of the explosion on Saturday morning, with some people feared to be trapped inside the building.

A purported video of the accident shows fire and a large plume of black smoke rising from the premises.

