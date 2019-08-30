Plane with Ukrainian sailors, others heads to Kiev as Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap unfolds -report

A plane carrying Ukrainian sailors, a filmmaker and other former prisoners held by Moscow on terrorism and other charges is flying to Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s general prosecutor. It is set to land in Kiev early on Friday.

News of the swap being underway was reported across Ukrainian and Russian media from Thursday night into Friday. Ukraine’s newly-appointed prosecutor Rouslan Riaboshapka appeared to confirm the exchange by reposting a Facebook post left by a Verkhovna Rada employee celebrating the release of the sailors, filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, and other Ukrainian nationals who were in Russian custody.

“The exchange is complete: the sailors, Sentsov, [Mykola] Karpyuk, [Volodymyr] Balukh, and [Pavlo] Hryb are flying home,” lawmaker Anna Islamova wrote in the post, reported by Riaboshapka.

There has been no official confirmation of the exchange from either Moscow or Kiev, apart from Riaboshapka’s post, so far.

The prisoner exchange was the top item on the agenda during the first telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in July. Although little was known about the terms and conditions of the impending swap, it was reported at the time that it would include Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine and two dozen sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last November.

The journalist was freed from a Ukrainian prison earlier this week on “personal recognizance,” with his release apparently paving the way for the release of Ukrainian nationals.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW