‘Whites have no shame’: Duterte decries Iceland abortion policy amid UNHCR probe into drug war

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 08:01 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 08:41
File photo: © REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a scathing attack on Iceland, saying he hopes its “ice-eating” people “freeze in time,” and calling them hypocrites for opposing his drug war but allowing abortion.

“Iceland allows the slaughter of the fetus inside the womb of the mother up to 6 months,” he said during a speech Tuesday night. “Iceland doesn’t eat anything except for ice. The whites really have no shame and yet they teach me what to do.”

In July, Iceland proposed a resolution to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to prepare a report on the casualties of Duterte’s ongoing violent drug war, much criticized by rights groups for its extrajudicial killings.

“I’m so sorry for you, that you are in the ice forever. I hope you freeze in time,” Duterte added.

He also posited that, as a country with low crime rates, Iceland couldn’t comprehend the need for such a bloody approach to criminal justice. 

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet adopted the resolution, backed by 18 of 47 member nations, and will now prepare a comprehensive report on the killings. Iceland became a member of the Human Rights Council last year, filling the vacated position left by the US.

