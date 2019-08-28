New look at Russian MiG-35 at MAKS airshow as plane enters serial production (PHOTOS)

The new MiG-35 fighter has been unveiled at the MAKS airshow after getting a makeover. Serial production of the successor to the iconic MiG-29 is going at full pace, with the first batch just delivered to the Russian military.

The improved variant of the MiG-35 was on display at the MAKS-2019 biannual airshow, currently ongoing at the Zhukovskiy International Airport outside Moscow.

The fighter is the updated version of the iconic MiG-29, specifically its naval version designed for aircraft carriers. While similar in look, the new plane is said to have capabilities similar to 5th-generation fighter jets – while boasting a significantly lower cost.

“The new geometry of the airframe, as well as the updated system of onboard radar equipment, have become distinct features of the multipurpose plane’s export version, created in accordance with the wishes of potential foreign customers,” MiG said in a statement.

While the model shown at MAKS was the export version of MiG-35, the domestic variant has already entered serial production, MiG General Director Ilya Tarasenko said Wednesday.

The production is going at full speed, and the company is capable to fulfill both domestic and foreign orders, he added. The Russian Aerospace Force has already received two jets, with more to be delivered later this year.

