Can’t take it with you: Colombian cops find 300kg of cannabis INSIDE coffins (VIDEO)

Not even the dead can keep the suspicions of Colombian police at bay, as one drug smuggler found to his cost. Authorities discovered 300kg of marijunana worth millions hidden inside two coffins.

The unusual discovery was made at a police checkpoint in North Santander on Tuesday, according to El Tiempo. Police reportedly became suspicious of the driver when he seemed nervous.

A quick inspection of the coffins proved officers right, and they soon discovered a whopping 514 wrapped packages of marijuana amounting to 300kg. The shipment has been valued at more than 150 million pesos ($7.5 million).

Video footage of the seizure shows two officers struggling to lift a heavy coffin from the back of a hearse, before lifting the lid to reveal hundreds of taped packages. The officers later stood beside the driver of the vehicle as the massive haul was laid out on the ground.

The driver of the Renault Megane hearse, which had traveled from the Colombian city of Cucuta, was detained and faces prosecution.

Also on rt.com From ‘felon’ to ‘justice-involved person’: San Francisco fights crime with PC language

If you like this story, share it with a friend!