WATCH: Well-equipped protesters locked in ferocious street battle with Hong Kong police

Police and protesters got up close and personal on Hong Kong streets, a newly posted video shows, and protesters looked like they meant business, appearing to be armed on a par with the city’s law enforcement.

The footage shows the police in full riot gear battling protesters who themselves were armed with baseball bats, metal sticks and sharp objects.. Many of them had gas masks on and were seen throwing rocks and other solid objects at the security forces.

Hong Kong protesters vs Hong Kong police pic.twitter.com/LGEhRW9E58 — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 25, 2019

In the video footage, there’s also smoke wafting about, likely from tear gas canisters.

The video is just the latest evidence of increasing violence from both the police and demonstrators in the city.

But international scrutiny has mostly been focused on police brutality, despite the circulation of videos showing aggressive behavior from baton-wielding masked protesters.

The latest alarming video elicited a mixed response from Twitter users. Some were in support of the protesters, pointing out that they’d acted in self-defense.

Maybe you are feeling those protestors are rude, but they forced to do so (the police force use harmful expired tear gas and unreasonable force after arresting protestor.

What they are trying to do is to protect them-self. — Edwin Chung (@Edwinccy0310) August 25, 2019

Others were not as sympathetic, claiming that the protests were no longer peaceful, while also pointing out how well-equipped the protesting activists are.

Some compared the Hong Kong police’s reactions to other forces from around the world.

Imagine if this happened in the US ... bodies would have piled up ! — Outsider Influence (@FellahMengu) August 25, 2019

LoL

If this was Egypt, the police would easily pull out there guns and start killing 🤢 — maad maan (@maad_maan) August 25, 2019

The latest report by Hong Kong police stated that 36 people were arrested during Sunday’s protests, including a 12-year old, for various violent acts. The demonstrations in Hong Kong began in June as an outcry against the so-called extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong authorities to detain and extradite people to mainland China. The bill has since been suspended, but protests have not died down.

