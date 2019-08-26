 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israeli Labor Party leader shaves iconic 47-year-old mustache so that people could ‘read his lips’

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 08:57 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 09:55
Get short URL
Israeli Labor Party leader shaves iconic 47-year-old mustache so that people could ‘read his lips’
Labour party leader Amir Pertz adjusts his glasses at a press conference in Or Yehuda close to Tel Aviv 08 March 2006 © AFP / YOAV LEMMER
Labor leader Amir Peretz has shocked Israelis after appearing on television without his signature walrus mustache, marking the first time in 47 years that the veteran politician has been seen clean-shaven.

In an interview with Channel 12 – artfully hyped as “Amir Peretz as you’ve never seen him before” – Peretz said that he decided to shear his ‘stache so that deaf Israelis watching him on television would be able to read his lips better.

“For 47 years, I’ve gone everywhere with my mustache,” Peretz began in the television interview. “In 2002, the Association of the Deaf in Israel contacted me, and that was the first time I trimmed it, because they couldn’t read my lips and understand me.”

He said that he wanted to make sure that there was no misunderstanding about his firm denial that Labor would join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition after the September elections.

“I won’t sit with Bibi,” said Peretz, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. He described the prime minister as a “capitalist pig” and vowed that he would remain mustache-free until after the election.

Peretz, who has played a prominent role in Israeli politics for decades, has held a number of top government posts, including minister of defense and minister of environmental protection – all while sporting his famous facial hair. He suggested during the Channel 12 interview that his fresh look could “bring back hope to the State of Israel” – but it’s clear from social media reactions that many people are deeply disappointed by his new grooming decision.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies