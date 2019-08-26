Violent Mexican volcano eruption sends smoke & ash 1.5km into the sky (PHOTOS)

Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano has erupted twice on Sunday, spewing a column of ash, smoke and gas on both more than 1.5 kilometers into the sky.

The Phase 2 Yellow alert warning remains in effect following the second eruption at 6:34pm which sent a column of ash in north-northwestern direction, following the initial eruption at 05:55am.

#Volcán#Popocatepetl: A las 18:34 h, se registró una explosión acompañada de ceniza y gas con altura aproximada de 1.5 km, que se dispersa con dirección norte-noroeste. El 🚦de alerta se encuentra en #AmarilloFase2. Sigue las recomendaciones ante caída de ceniza. pic.twitter.com/GGKtHXvLGD — ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) August 25, 2019

#Volcán#Popocatépetl A las 05:55 h, se registró una explosión que arrojó fragmentos sobre la ladera del volcán, la emisión generó una columna con altura de 1.5 km y bajo contenido de ceniza, con dirección al noroeste. El 🚦de alerta se encuentra en #AmarilloFase2. pic.twitter.com/ZixvE2U5Je — ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) August 25, 2019

Mexican authorities warned people to stay away from the crater, due to the danger of falling “ballistic fragments,” and called for extra attention to possible landslides. They also warned the locals that ash will might cover towns in the surrounding area.

Popocatepetl, which is located 70km southeast of Mexico city, lay dormant for decades before erupting in 1994. Since then it has been quite active. Over the weekend authorities registered at least 85 minutes of tremors and 18 explosions, as well as over smaller 170 exhalations accompanied by water vapor, gas and low amounts of ash.

