‘Honor for entire India!’ Modi scores two high state awards on Persian Gulf tour (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 01:20
©  Twitter / Narendra Modi
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored by two high state awards in a single day from monarchs of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The day began with the bestowment of UAE’s highest civil honor award – the Order of Zayed – which Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan placed on Modi’s neck for playing a “pivotal role” in strengthening bilateral ties, which last year reached new heights. 

Humbly accepting the honor, Modi dedicated the recognition of his work to all 1.3 billion Indians, over 3 million of whom live in UAE. The bilateral trade volume last year grew by 20 percent to $59.9bn while Indian export to UAE grew by 7 percent to over $30bn, partly because of UAE’s free trade zones.

Moving on with him Persian Gulf tour, Modi flew to Bahrain, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the kingdom. During a royal welcome from King Salman Al Khalifa, the Indian leader received yet another award to add to his collection – the Order of the Renaissance – which he dedicated to the entire nation of India.

It is an honor for entire India. This is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India.

