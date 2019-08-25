‘Honor for entire India!’ Modi scores two high state awards on Persian Gulf tour (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The day began with the bestowment of UAE’s highest civil honor award – the Order of Zayed – which Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan placed on Modi’s neck for playing a “pivotal role” in strengthening bilateral ties, which last year reached new heights.
Humbled to be conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ a short while ago. More than an individual, this award is for India’s cultural ethos and is dedicated to 130 crore Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
I thank the UAE Government for this honour. pic.twitter.com/PWqIEnU1La
Humbly accepting the honor, Modi dedicated the recognition of his work to all 1.3 billion Indians, over 3 million of whom live in UAE. The bilateral trade volume last year grew by 20 percent to $59.9bn while Indian export to UAE grew by 7 percent to over $30bn, partly because of UAE’s free trade zones.
Moving on with him Persian Gulf tour, Modi flew to Bahrain, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the kingdom. During a royal welcome from King Salman Al Khalifa, the Indian leader received yet another award to add to his collection – the Order of the Renaissance – which he dedicated to the entire nation of India.
I humbly accept The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. This is a recognition of India’s strong friendship with Bahrain, which goes back hundreds of years and is expanding rapidly in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/Ct3zTIGZnx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019
It is an honor for entire India. This is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India.
