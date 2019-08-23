 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Direct link? Rocks discovered on asteroid closely resemble those found on Earth

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 06:52
Get short URL
Direct link? Rocks discovered on asteroid closely resemble those found on Earth
FILE PHOTO: A mosaic image of an asteroid © Reuters / NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona
Boulders discovered on the surface of a recently-explored asteroid share similarities to rocks from meteorites that crashed into Earth, according to a new study, providing insight into the origins of our planet’s geology.

Images taken on the surface of Ryugu show dust-free rocks that wouldn’t look out of place on Earth, a group of European and Japanese scientists wrote in a paper published in the journal Science.

Currently being explored by the Japanese space probe Hayabusa-2, Ryugu contains rocks which resemble meteorites found on Earth.

The findings mark the first time that rocks and boulders found on Earth have been seen in their “original habitat” in space.

“This is the first time ever that we’ve seen a boulder of something that ends up passing through the atmosphere, something we have in museums and laboratories all around the world,” Kerri Donaldson Hanna, a planetary geologist, told Gizmodo.

More exciting discoveries are expected once Hayabusa-2 returns to Earth with the geological samples it collected, allowing scientists to study the Earth-like space rocks up close.

Also on rt.com Musk warns Earth has NO ASTEROID DEFENSE following ‘God of Chaos’ news reports

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies