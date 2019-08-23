Indian health ministry seeks to ban e-cigarettes & curb ‘gateway’ vaping amid 900k tobacco deaths

Concerned that aside from the long-term health effects, e-cigarettes may encourage more tobacco smoking among youth, India’s health ministry is reportedly urging the government to ban the production and imports of vaporizers.

“E-cigarettes and similar technologies that encourage tobacco use or adversely impact public health are hazardous for an active as well as passive user,” the health ministry said in an internal note seen by Reuters.

To prevent the potential outbreak of an “epidemic” among youth – in a country of some 106 million adult tobacco consumers – the watchdog is asking the government to issue an executive order, which would effectively ban battery-powered vaporizers from the Indian market.

These devices are injurious to health and proliferation of these products has a negative impact on public health.

Those caught importing, manufacturing or selling the devices in violation of the proposed ban might face a fine of $1,400 and a prison term of up to one year, while repeat offenders could be locked up for up to three years with a penalty of up to $7,000.

Also on rt.com India asks its regions to reject health foundation funded by tobacco giant Philip Morris

It remains unclear whether the government will support the plea by the health ministry, which is desperately trying to reduce statistics reporting 900,000 tobacco-related deaths a year.

The ministry insists that even nicotine-free electronic cigarettes might serve as a gateway to tobacco products and nicotine addiction – while opponents and supporters of the devices continue to spar over the long-term health effects, since studies have yet to settle the issue.

Also on rt.com Vaping damages DNA, may increase cancer & heart disease risk – study

Supporters say that these devices can help traditional smokers cut back or eventually quit smoking altogether. Opponents, on the other hand, insist that the vaping boom has resulted in the emergence of hundreds of brands – many of which intentionally target minors while using potentially hazardous ingredients in their products due to the lack of clear regulation.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!