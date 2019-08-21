Video of Huawei executive’s arrest in Canada released as extradition hearings draw closer

Canadian authorities agreed to release footage of the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei, who is fighting against extradition to the US on charges of conspiracy and fraud. Her lawyers say she was denied due process.

The footage shows the arrest of Meng on December 1, 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport during a stopover from Hong Kong to Buenos Aires. It was made public after a Tuesday court hearing along with partially redacted affidavits and a memorandum argument filed by her defense team. The US wants to prosecute Meng on allegations of conspiracy and fraud related to attempts to violate Washington’s sanctions against Iran.

Her defense argues the case against her is part of Washington’s ongoing trade war with Beijing and that Canadian authorities abused power when they targeted their client on behalf of the Americans.

“The US is attempting to use these extradition proceedings for economic and political gain,” one of the court documents said, as cited by Canadian media.

Among other things, Meng says Canadian law enforcement conducted a “covert criminal investigation” when they failed to immediately explain to her the real reason for her arrest. The defense seeks to secure disclosure of communications between various branches of law enforcement and the federal government, as well as the FBI in the US, regarding the case, which they believe will further their position.

Meng is currently living under house arrest in Canada. Her extradition is scheduled for late January. Her lawyers say she would not get a fair trial in the US in the current political climate.

US President Donald Trump earlier said he “would certainly intervene” on behalf of Meng if he thought it could be of benefit in his negotiations with China. The statement is cited by her lawyers as an argument for the political nature of her arrest.

