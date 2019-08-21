 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran’s tanker freed by Gibraltar ‘leased’ to Iranian shipping company – media

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 07:22 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 07:56
Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1. August 18, 2019. © Reuters / Jon Nazca
The Iranian-flagged tanker released by Gibraltar after more than a month-long arrest is “leased” to an Iranian shipping company, a new report says. The ship’s seizure led to a row between Tehran and the UK.

“It is worth noting that the Grace 1 vessel, renamed Adrian Darya after the seizure… is currently leased to one of Iran’s shipping lines,” Iranian ILNA news agency said, as cited by Reuters.

The Iranian ship was released last week after it was seized by British and Gibraltar forces in early July under the suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. The incident stirred up a diplomatic row between Tehran and London. Iranian officials denied that the vessel violated any laws and accused the UK of “piracy.”

The ship was Panama-flagged and reportedly owned by a Singaporean company during its seizure. It was subsequently reflagged as Iranian and is currently undergoing repairs in the Red Sea.

The IRGC Navy chief, Alireza Tangsiri, said the ship “needs no escort” during its voyage.

The US has issued its own arrest warrant for the tanker, arguing that it was “assisting” the IRGC, which has been blacklisted as a “terrorist organization” by Washington.

In late July, Iran seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, claiming it violated maritime rules when passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It is currently being held at an Iranian port.

