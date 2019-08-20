 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Italian PM Conte resigning amid tensions in coalition

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 14:01 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 14:41
Get short URL
Italian PM Conte resigning amid tensions in coalition
© Reuters / Yara Nardi
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned, after delivering a blistering attack on Vice Premier Matteo Salvini after the deputy PM backed out of a shaky coalition.

Conte said he would step down on Tuesday, following a move last week by Salvini, who also serves as interior minister, to back out of a ruling coalition, plunging Italy into political turmoil.

“Salvini's decision [to call time on the coalition] is serious, it has relevant consequences for the economic and social life of the country,” said Conte. 

Conte would formally submit his resignation to President Sergio Matarella later on Tuesday at the presidential residence.

Salvini, who leads Italy's ruling League party, called for new elections earlier this month, saying that the coalition was no longer feasible. He had clashed a number of times with fellow deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio, who heads the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Also on rt.com There's no majority in government, new elections needed - Italy's Salvini

The resignation will not trigger a snap election immediately, however. Matarella will be tasked with deciding on the way forward, which could involve either a caretaker government if lawmakers approve — or he could install a new government if another parliamentary majority emerges.The Five Star Movement is reportedly in talks with the left-of-center Democratic Party to form a new government.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies