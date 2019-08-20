Italian PM Conte resigning amid tensions in coalition

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned, after delivering a blistering attack on Vice Premier Matteo Salvini after the deputy PM backed out of a shaky coalition.

Conte said he would step down on Tuesday, following a move last week by Salvini, who also serves as interior minister, to back out of a ruling coalition, plunging Italy into political turmoil.

“Salvini's decision [to call time on the coalition] is serious, it has relevant consequences for the economic and social life of the country,” said Conte.

Conte would formally submit his resignation to President Sergio Matarella later on Tuesday at the presidential residence.

Salvini, who leads Italy's ruling League party, called for new elections earlier this month, saying that the coalition was no longer feasible. He had clashed a number of times with fellow deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio, who heads the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

The resignation will not trigger a snap election immediately, however. Matarella will be tasked with deciding on the way forward, which could involve either a caretaker government if lawmakers approve — or he could install a new government if another parliamentary majority emerges.The Five Star Movement is reportedly in talks with the left-of-center Democratic Party to form a new government.

