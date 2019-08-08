There's no majority in government, new elections needed - Italy's Salvini
Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 18:10 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 18:13
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has said that there is no longer a majority to support the government and fresh elections must be held.
Salvini, who leads Italy's ruling League party, said he told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that it is necessary to formalize the crisis in parliament.
Conte met with President Sergio Mattarella earlier amid mounting speculation that the ruling coalition could fall apart.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW