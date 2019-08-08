 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
There's no majority in government, new elections needed - Italy's Salvini
There's no majority in government, new elections needed - Italy's Salvini

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 18:10 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 18:13
There's no majority in government, new elections needed - Italy's Salvini
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has said that there is no longer a majority to support the government and fresh elections must be held.

Salvini, who leads Italy's ruling League party, said he told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that it is necessary to formalize the crisis in parliament.

Conte met with President Sergio Mattarella earlier amid mounting speculation that the ruling coalition could fall apart.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

