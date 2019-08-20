Trump vows not to build giant tower in Greenland… once he buys it?

US President apparently hasn’t given up on buying Greenland, promising the island’s residents they won’t end up with a giant gleaming Trump Tower in their backyard… and posting a photo of exactly that.

Trump tweeted a magnificently garish rendering of Trump Tower Greenland on Monday afternoon, promising the reluctant Danes that if he owned their massive island, it would certainly not look like that. (Presumably, the building would be black with gold accents, instead of solid gold, and several stories higher, with a golf course). Twitter exploded.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

“Make Greenland Great Again!!!” one supporter tweeted. “All in favor of invading Greenland?” another followed up.

The people of Greenland are crying out for liberation from their tyrannical Danish colonial overlords



It’s time#RegimeChange4Greenland — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 20, 2019

Many applauded the president’s trolling prowess. Could Trump want to buy Greenland just to trigger the media, the #Resistance, or both? “CNN probably thinks this is a real picture,” one supporter tweeted, while another suggested renaming it Whiteland for extra outrage potential.

Or perhaps Greenland would be the site of a future Space Force base?

Greenland is massive. We know it’s for the Space Force base pic.twitter.com/S9XbSTxOVK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 20, 2019

Not everyone appreciated the president’s humor. “That looks like an awesome place for your son to hold another meeting with foreign enemies,” one detractor sniffed. “Could you at least pretend to be president?” another complained.

Based on your long history of bankruptcies and failed businesses, it's more like this: pic.twitter.com/b4UaFIx4ZW — TribeWilson (@PressEthics) August 20, 2019

Most, however, agreed the president had just trolled his online nemeses mercilessly.

