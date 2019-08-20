 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Trump vows not to build giant tower in Greenland… once he buys it?

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 00:43 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 00:58
Get short URL
Trump vows not to build giant tower in Greenland… once he buys it?
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Lucas Jackson
US President apparently hasn’t given up on buying Greenland, promising the island’s residents they won’t end up with a giant gleaming Trump Tower in their backyard… and posting a photo of exactly that.

Trump tweeted a magnificently garish rendering of Trump Tower Greenland on Monday afternoon, promising the reluctant Danes that if he owned their massive island, it would certainly not look like that. (Presumably, the building would be black with gold accents, instead of solid gold, and several stories higher, with a golf course). Twitter exploded.

Make Greenland Great Again!!!” one supporter tweeted. “All in favor of invading Greenland?another followed up.

Many applauded the president’s trolling prowess. Could Trump want to buy Greenland just to trigger the media, the #Resistance, or both? “CNN probably thinks this is a real picture,” one supporter tweeted, while another suggested renaming it Whiteland for extra outrage potential.

Also on rt.com ‘That’s where the conversation ends’: Danish PM rebuffs Trump’s idea of buying Greenland

Or perhaps Greenland would be the site of a future Space Force base?

Not everyone appreciated the president’s humor. “That looks like an awesome place for your son to hold another meeting with foreign enemies,” one detractor sniffed. “Could you at least pretend to be president?” another complained.

Most, however, agreed the president had just trolled his online nemeses mercilessly.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies