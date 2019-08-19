‘That’s where the conversation ends’: Danish PM rebuffs Trump’s idea of buying Greenland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has labeled the idea of selling Greenland to the US as “absurd,” after President Donald Trump said Washington may look into purchasing the icy island.

The suggestion of selling off Greenland, a Danish dependency, will not on the table any time soon, Frederiksen told newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to the island on Sunday.

“Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously.”

Greenland made headlines last week after reports that Trump had “on multiple occasions” brought up the idea of purchasing the island from Denmark. The president later confirmed that he would be “interested” to discuss this issue. “Strategically for the United States, it would be nice,” he said.

Frederiksen, however, said that even proposing to purchase Greenland would be pointless.

It’s an absurd discussion, and [Greenland’s Prime Minister] Kim Kielsen has of course made it clear that Greenland is not for sale. That’s where the conversation ends.

Located between the Northern Atlantic and Arctic oceans, Greenland relies on Danish economic support. The island’s government has control over its all domestic affairs, while Copenhagen handles its defense and foreign policy.

Greenland is home to more than 55,000 people, the majority of whom are Danish nationals. The US Thule Air Base is located in the northern part of the island.

