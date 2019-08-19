Sara Netanyahu’s reported row with pilot mars start of Israeli PM’s visit to Ukraine

The wife of the Israeli prime minister reportedly became enraged at a pilot who took her and her husband to Ukraine this weekend, and may have even taken her annoyance out on their hosts in Kiev.

Sara Netanyahu apparently tried to make her way to the cockpit of the plane, but her own security detail is said to have stopped her. Israel’s Channel 12 claimed that she was offended after not hearing the captain of the El Al flight welcome her on board. While she was not allowed into the cockpit to express her anger, she seems to have got some satisfaction later, when the captain welcomed the VIP passengers again, this time referring to Mrs Netanyahu by name.

The prime minister’s office described the report as “distorted,” but wouldn’t deny it in its entirety.

“There was a misunderstanding which was immediately clarified and the flight went according to plan. The story about the security guards, as well, is a total lie,” a statement from the office said. “It is another attempt to divert attention from the important international visit that the prime minister carried out.”

The El Al airline simply said they “were pleased to host the prime minister and Mrs Netanyahu on our flight to Ukraine,” without elaborating about what happened during the flight.

Upon arrival in Kiev, the Netanyahus were welcomed by the city mayor and his delegation, which included young women dressed in traditional Ukrainian folk dresses. They offered the guests bread and salt in a gesture of hospitality.

While the prime minister ate his piece of bread, his wife wouldn’t take a bite, and seems to have dropped her piece on the ground, according to footage from the airport. Whether this apparent disdain for her Ukrainian hosts should be considered a sign of Sara Netanyahu’s irritation at that moment is up for interpretation.

