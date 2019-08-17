Dozens killed as blast rocks Afghan wedding hall in Kabul – reports

Dozens of people are feared dead after a powerful blast rocked a wedding reception in the western part of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that “blast caused civilian casualties,” adding that these may yet number in their dozens.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi says the victims have been taken to hospitals. He says details on casualties will be announced later. https://t.co/o6JzYReUt8pic.twitter.com/JSF55kumj3 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 17, 2019

Witnesses said the building was packed with guests when the blast struck, as it’s Afghani tradition to invite hundreds of people to weddings.

Videos on social media showed shocked women screaming and crying outside the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall.

#Break:

Footage from a alleged suicide attack in a wedding all in west of Kabul #Kabul where tens of people killed and wounded.

Eyewitnesses say.@TOLOnewspic.twitter.com/OX5FmQzbDl — Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) August 17, 2019

He is looking for his brothers. “Don’t go in, the situation is critical.” pic.twitter.com/zLwLgN9ish — fatima faizi (@FatmaFaizi) August 17, 2019

