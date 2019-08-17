 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dozens killed as blast rocks Afghan wedding hall in Kabul – reports
Published time: 17 Aug, 2019 19:34 Edited time: 17 Aug, 2019 20:01
Dozens of people are feared dead after a powerful blast rocked a wedding reception in the western part of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that “blast caused civilian casualties,” adding that these may yet number in their dozens.

Witnesses said the building was packed with guests when the blast struck, as it’s Afghani tradition to invite hundreds of people to weddings.

Videos on social media showed shocked women screaming and crying outside the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall.

