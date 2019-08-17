 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

WATCH China’s new commercial-use rocket delivers 3 satellites into orbit

Published time: 17 Aug, 2019 08:23 Edited time: 17 Aug, 2019 08:24
Get short URL
WATCH China’s new commercial-use rocket delivers 3 satellites into orbit
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese soldier stands beside Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 at the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province © REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A Chinese carrier rocket designed for commercial use has made its maiden flight, carrying three satellites into orbit. State media released footage of the successful launch.

Weighing 23 tons, the new Smart Dragon-1 rocket was developed by a unit of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC).

Footage of the launch shows the rocket leaving its launch pad and hurtling towards space.

China hopes that the Smart Dragon will help meet market demand for rockets that can deliver small commercial satellites into orbit.

Last month, Beijing-based iSpace became the first private firm to deliver a satellite into orbit on its rocket. 

Also on rt.com China’s leading private space startup to ramp up missions after historic launch

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies