WATCH China’s new commercial-use rocket delivers 3 satellites into orbit

A Chinese carrier rocket designed for commercial use has made its maiden flight, carrying three satellites into orbit. State media released footage of the successful launch.

Weighing 23 tons, the new Smart Dragon-1 rocket was developed by a unit of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC).

Footage of the launch shows the rocket leaving its launch pad and hurtling towards space.

China hopes that the Smart Dragon will help meet market demand for rockets that can deliver small commercial satellites into orbit.

Last month, Beijing-based iSpace became the first private firm to deliver a satellite into orbit on its rocket.

