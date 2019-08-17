WATCH China’s new commercial-use rocket delivers 3 satellites into orbit
Weighing 23 tons, the new Smart Dragon-1 rocket was developed by a unit of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC).
Footage of the launch shows the rocket leaving its launch pad and hurtling towards space.
#China's new carrier rocket Smart Dragon-1 (SD-1), designed for commercial use, made its maiden flight on Saturday, sending three satellites into planned orbit. https://t.co/DOYMLB5fu7pic.twitter.com/yfieJQhZKZ— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 17, 2019
China hopes that the Smart Dragon will help meet market demand for rockets that can deliver small commercial satellites into orbit.
Last month, Beijing-based iSpace became the first private firm to deliver a satellite into orbit on its rocket.Also on rt.com China’s leading private space startup to ramp up missions after historic launch
