 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

US policy destroyed Honduras, & Honduras’ destruction created an opening for Trump - Max Blumenthal

Published time: 17 Aug, 2019 01:53
Get short URL
US policy destroyed Honduras, & Honduras’ destruction created an opening for Trump - Max Blumenthal
© Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez
The 2009 US-backed coup in Honduras caused the migration crisis US President Donald Trump has weaponized, creating a situation where “everybody’s making money except the Honduran people,” writer Max Blumenthal tells RT America.

Honduran President Orlando Hernandez is “hated by every sector of society,” Blumenthal told RT America’s Rick Sanchez, explaining that the leader - who stands accused by a US court of using $1.5 million in narcotrafficking profits to fund his election, even as Washington allows him to travel freely and funds his regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters - has allowed foreign corporations to pillage Honduras while plunging his own people into poverty.

Since the coup that removed Zelaya from power in 2009, Honduras has become one of the most violent countries in the planet. Poverty has doubled, electricity prices have doubled following the industry’s privatization, and the medical industry is currently being privatized - triggering the massive anti-government protests that the western media is ignoring completely.

That’s the root cause of the migration crisis … is what the US did to that country in imposing this coup,” Blumenthal said. “This coup, the migration crisis it caused, and our neoliberal policies in Honduras played a giant role in electing Trump, who weaponized anti-immigrant sentiment and weaponized the migration wave to stir up” his base.

Also on rt.com Migrants, protests & aid cuts: Legacy of US-backed 2009 coup in Honduras 

Instead of just placing blame on the weakest people and scapegoating migrants, we look at the national security state that is doing these coups and destabilizing these societies and we listen to the people in the streets in Honduras who are…calling for us to let them elect their own government.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies