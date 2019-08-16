After ban on screening Indian films, Pakistan goes after its adverts & Bollywood merchandise

Pakistan has just upped the ante in its crusade against India’s cultural influence, banning Indian ads and sales of Bollywood films on CDs. Some compact disc shops in Islamabad have already been raided by police.

Airing Indian advertisements or ads featuring Indian actors or characters on electronic media is now illegal in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA), which announced the ban. The watchdog believes that Bollywood actors appearing on local TV “aggravates the miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities on Kashmiri brethren.”

The sweeping ban, which also extends to include content produced by eleven multinational brands, will remain in place until “such advertisements are replaced by advertisements produced in Pakistan, containing Pakistani actors/characters/talent.”

Prohibition of TVCs produced in India / carrying Indian talent pic.twitter.com/IOtZrqzcfi — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) August 14, 2019

Separately, the Pakistani government targeted Indian films sold on CDs, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told local media. Police have targeted several disc shops in the capital Islamabad, but the practice will soon be expanded to other provinces, she revealed.

Earlier, Pakistan issued a nationwide ban on screening Bollywood films, pushing back against New Delhi’s decision to lift the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, under which the contested state had enjoyed a separate constitution, its own flag, and autonomous administration.

Indian filmmakers said the restriction is unlikely to make any impact on the industry. However, there were calls to respond in kind by blacklisting all Pakistani actors, musicians and diplomats.

Pakistan’s vendetta was not limited to films and other content.

Also on rt.com Nuclear rivals acting up: India calls for Pakistani artists to be blacklisted after Bollywood ban

As the diplomatic crisis gained pace, its Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched a “Say No to India” campaign which effectively halted all kinds of joint ventures between the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industries.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained that stripping Kashmir of its special status would help reverse “the separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule” that was said to have taken root in the region. Pakistan, in turn, accused its arch-rival of silencing anti-India dissent and of cracking down on Muslims.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!