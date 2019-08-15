 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'A return to its past glory’: Modi defends stripping Kashmir's special status, urges new approach

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 09:23 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 10:07
Get short URL
'A return to its past glory’: Modi defends stripping Kashmir's special status, urges new approach
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2019. © REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended his government’s decision to strip Kashmir of its special status, pledging that the controversial decision will help restore the region to its “past glory.”

In a live Independence Day address from New Delhi’s Red Fort, Modi argued that repealing Article 370, which granted semi-autonomy to Kashmir, was necessary in order to protect women, children, and tribal communities from injustice.

Read more
#HappyBirthdaySon: Indians mock Pakistan on Independence Day #HappyBirthdaySon: Indians mock Pakistan on Independence Day

He noted that previous governments had made efforts in the past 70 years to resolve the standoff in Kashmir, stressing that a “new approach” was needed in the decades-old dispute.

“Our government does not delay decisions. We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending,” Modi said, referring to Article 370.

The prime minister also promised that great things await Jammu and Kashmir.

“We can return the region to its past glory,” he said.

Earlier this month, New Delhi revoked a constitutional provision (Article 370) that allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own flag, constitution, and autonomy over its internal administration.

Tens of thousands of additional Indian troops have been deployed to the region to enforce the decision.

Also on rt.com Pakistan requests UN Security Council meeting over Kashmir row with India

India and Pakistan have been locked in a decades-long feud over Kashmir, which began after Britain granted the territory independence in 1947. The dispute has sparked three wars over the last 40 years.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies