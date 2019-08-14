 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
#HappyBirthdaySon: Indians mock Pakistan on Independence Day

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 16:26
© Reuters / Akhtar Soomro
Indians got #HappyBirthdaySon trending on Twitter by mocking their geographical neighbour and rival, Pakistan, during one of its most important dates.

Pakistan is celebrating its 73rd year of independence from British rule and sovereignty from India on Wednesday. While Prime Minister Imran Khan used his national address to praise the country’s victories, he also took a jab at India for actions in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Indians for their part did not pull any punches either. People took to Twitter to poke fun at Pakistan’s history, with memes and jokes using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBeta (#HappyBirthdaySon).

Some joked at Pakistan’s “cash-strapped” economy, weeks after they were approved for a $6 billion IMF loan. Others rejoiced that the #HappyBirthdayBeta hashtag was trending in India.

The divided Kashmir and Jammu region has been a source of unease between India and Pakistan since gaining independence in 1947. Tensions have been particularly heightened since New Delhi recently revoked a constitutional provision that gave the region a level of autonomy. 

Islamabad, which considers the whole of Kashmir its territory, strongly opposes the move and promised to “stand” with the people there. But New Delhi insists the change will help combat terrorism and better integrate the region into the rest of the country.

