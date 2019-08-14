HappyBirthdaySon: Indians mock Pakistan on Independence Day

Indians got #HappyBirthdaySon trending on Twitter by mocking their geographical neighbour and rival, Pakistan, during one of its most important dates.

Pakistan is celebrating its 73rd year of independence from British rule and sovereignty from India on Wednesday. While Prime Minister Imran Khan used his national address to praise the country’s victories, he also took a jab at India for actions in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also on rt.com Pakistan requests UN Security Council meeting over Kashmir row with India

Indians for their part did not pull any punches either. People took to Twitter to poke fun at Pakistan’s history, with memes and jokes using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBeta (#HappyBirthdaySon).

Some joked at Pakistan’s “cash-strapped” economy, weeks after they were approved for a $6 billion IMF loan. Others rejoiced that the #HappyBirthdayBeta hashtag was trending in India.

Is there any other example of an entire nation trolling another nation.



Like this? #HappyBirthdayBetapic.twitter.com/0YbFyYF2nC — Rajesh Bhat (@Rajesh62) August 14, 2019

Also on rt.com ‘Imam of peace’ tells Pakistan to ‘be honest’ about Kashmir belonging to India

The divided Kashmir and Jammu region has been a source of unease between India and Pakistan since gaining independence in 1947. Tensions have been particularly heightened since New Delhi recently revoked a constitutional provision that gave the region a level of autonomy.

Islamabad, which considers the whole of Kashmir its territory, strongly opposes the move and promised to “stand” with the people there. But New Delhi insists the change will help combat terrorism and better integrate the region into the rest of the country.