#HappyBirthdaySon: Indians mock Pakistan on Independence Day
Pakistan is celebrating its 73rd year of independence from British rule and sovereignty from India on Wednesday. While Prime Minister Imran Khan used his national address to praise the country’s victories, he also took a jab at India for actions in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.Also on rt.com Pakistan requests UN Security Council meeting over Kashmir row with India
Indians for their part did not pull any punches either. People took to Twitter to poke fun at Pakistan’s history, with memes and jokes using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBeta (#HappyBirthdaySon).
Some joked at Pakistan’s “cash-strapped” economy, weeks after they were approved for a $6 billion IMF loan. Others rejoiced that the #HappyBirthdayBeta hashtag was trending in India.
The divided Kashmir and Jammu region has been a source of unease between India and Pakistan since gaining independence in 1947. Tensions have been particularly heightened since New Delhi recently revoked a constitutional provision that gave the region a level of autonomy.
Islamabad, which considers the whole of Kashmir its territory, strongly opposes the move and promised to “stand” with the people there. But New Delhi insists the change will help combat terrorism and better integrate the region into the rest of the country.