Hong Kong airport in CHAOS after protesters and police clash (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The already tense situation at Hong Kong international airport became outright chaotic as Chinese riot police clashed with protesters blocking outgoing flights, with reporters and travelers among the injured.

Demonstrators demanding democracy blocked the departures terminal late on Tuesday local time, preventing any passengers from leaving the airport. Incoming flights were not affected.

One of the travelers arriving from the Chinese mainland was accused of being an undercover police officer and attacked by protesters.

A tourist from mainland China was attack by Hong Kong protesters at Hongkong International Airport. These protesters attack him because they see he was holding a Entry Permit issued by Chinese Police Department, so they say he is a policeman! So ridiculous!#HongKongAirportpic.twitter.com/UgkmxuibDg — Liam Wong王立安 (@Liam_Stone18) August 13, 2019

Police tried to clear the way for first responders, dressed in orange gear, to reach the injured man. He was taken to an area hospital.

Fu Guohao, a reporter for Global Times, was attacked and tied up by the protesters, according to his editor.

Fu Guohao, reporter of GT website is being seized by demonstrators at HK airport. I affirm this man being tied in this video is the reporter himself. He has no other task except for reporting. I sincerely ask the demonstrators to release him. I also ask for help of West reporters pic.twitter.com/sbFb0L3s92 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 13, 2019

At one point, officers in riot gear used pepper spray and tear gas on some of the demonstrators, clearing them from one part of the terminal.

One of the officers found himself grappling with a protester and losing his baton. He drew his weapon, but did not fire and there was no bloodshed – for now. Police eventually retreated outside the airport.

Police officer had his baton taken from him and was attacked with it. Drew his pistol and aimed at protesters. Astonished nobody killed here tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wox8yziDnz — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) August 13, 2019

Most of the protesters are wearing medical masks, bandannas, even some improvised gas masks. A smaller contingent is equipped with bicycle helmets and hard hats. One came through the airport carrying an American flag.

Flights disrupted for second day as protesters occupy airport #HongKongpic.twitter.com/Z3kLdE2TLS — Ruptly (@Ruptly) August 13, 2019

“These protesters are not going anywhere, at least not for the foreseeable future,” said RT America reporter Sara Montes de Oca, who is in Hong Kong. At the moment of writing this article, she reported that most protesters were just standing in the airport chanting.

Protests in Hong Kong erupted at the end of March, over the proposed bill to allow extradition of criminal suspects from the autonomous city to the mainland. Although the bill has been suspended, the protesters have moved on to demand “freedom, human rights and democracy.”

Occupied by Britain during the Opium Wars in 1842, Hong Kong was ceded back to China in 1997. It is currently administered under the “one country, two systems” doctrine of autonomy.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!