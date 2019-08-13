Man goes on stabbing rampage in Sydney, shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ & ‘shoot me’ (VIDEO)

A knife-wielding man stabbed a woman in Sydney, Australia and tried to stab “multiple people” before he was apprehended, police said.

Video from the scene shows a distraught male yelling “Allahu Akbar!” as he jumps on the roof of a black SUV at an intersection.

He is also heard shouting: “Shoot me! F**king shoot me in the f**king head! I want to f**king die!”

This happened in Sydney.

A group of bystanders and firefighters pinned the suspect to the ground and held him down with a crate and a pair of chairs until police arrived to arrest him.

Praising their actions, police superintendent Gavin Wood said: “To approach a person, with clear evidence of a stabbing, these people are heroes.”

Video of man being arrested after police operation in Sydney's CBD on King and Clarence St.

Authorities are still in the dark over the “causation or rationale” for the attack. However, Wood announced that the suspect acted “on his own” and had no accomplices.