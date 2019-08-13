 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woman's body found in Sydney after man went on knife rampage, shouting 'Allahu Akbar'
Man goes on stabbing rampage in Sydney, shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ & ‘shoot me’ (VIDEO)

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 06:01 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 06:36
© Dean Lewis / AAP / Reuters
© Dean Lewis / AAP / Reuters
A knife-wielding man stabbed a woman in Sydney, Australia and tried to stab “multiple people” before he was apprehended, police said.

Video from the scene shows a distraught male yelling “Allahu Akbar!” as he jumps on the roof of a black SUV at an intersection.

He is also heard shouting: “Shoot me! F**king shoot me in the f**king head! I want to f**king die!”

A group of bystanders and firefighters pinned the suspect to the ground and held him down with a crate and a pair of chairs until police arrived to arrest him.

Praising their actions, police superintendent Gavin Wood said: “To approach a person, with clear evidence of a stabbing, these people are heroes.”

Authorities are still in the dark over the “causation or rationale” for the attack. However, Wood announced that the suspect acted “on his own” and had no accomplices.

© Saeed Khan / AFP

