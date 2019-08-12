Argentina’s Alberto Fernandez & Cristina Kirchner crush President Macri in ‘preliminary elections’

Argentine President Mauricio Macri has conceded his defeat in the primary elections after suffering a massive loss to the center-left nominee Alberto Fernandez and his running mate, former President Cristina Kirchner.

“We’ve suffered a bad election,” right-wing Macri said Sunday night, but vowed to “redouble” his efforts to secure the ‘real’ elections in October.

The nationwide primary election, introduced in Argentina in 2011, is held simultaneously for all parties and serves a good indication of how the presidential race would swing when people cast their vote in October 27 general election. The Sunday vote landed the incumbent presidentwere with 32.36 percent of support, while Fernandez obtained 47.22 percent. Center-right Roberto Lavagna came in third with 8.39 percent.

Argentina's preliminary election results show the left-wing alliance Frente de Todos, which combines Peronism and Kirchnerism — led by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner — crushing incumbent right-wing President Macri, who took the biggest IMF loan in history pic.twitter.com/w9c1gXRpmn — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) August 12, 2019

Fernandez who served as the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers during Nestor Kirchner’s presidency vowed to create a “new” Argentina. “Argentinians realized we are the change not them,” Fernandez said during his victory speech in Buenos Aires, promising “to end this time of lies and give a new horizon.”

Fernandez’s running mate, former head of state Cristina Kirchner, feels optimistic about their chances to win the general election and their ability to improve socio-economic situation in Argentina.

“We know of the difficult moment that the country is going through, of millions of Argentines who have lost their jobs, we have talked with so many, we know what it is. This gives us the responsibility that we have to reach everyone to give them absolute peace of mind,” she said.

Argentina’s economy continues to sink, with inflation rising to 55 percent and poverty levels increasing to 32, from around 26 percent the previous year. The massive $57 billion deal Macri secured last year with the International Monetary Fund has so far failed to improve the situation.

