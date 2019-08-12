175+ killed, nearly a MILLION left homeless by landslides & floods in India (VIDEOS)

Floods and landslides across southern and western Indian states have killed nearly 200 people over the past week as the Indian Army intensifies its relief operations to help thousands stranded in desperate need of rescue.

Extreme weather conditions that have been battering Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat since last week forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek temporary shelters. The heavy rains also impacted travel in the region, disrupting train and airport connections.

The soldiers of @adgpi rescuing stranded people to the safer shores.#Floods2019pic.twitter.com/0VrxHBvOCG — Mayank Singh (@scribesoldier) August 9, 2019

To deal with the ongoing calamity, which by Sunday claimed at least 178 lives, the Indian armed forces deployed around 3,000 personnel and various hardware equipment, including helicopters, to help with flood relief and rescue operations in the four affected states.

Two rescue missions were flown by helicopters of SWAC late evening today from Jamnagar around village Ballabha Jamnagar district. In the second mission Wing Commander Vishal Jain winched up 16 marooned persons from an inaccessible area.@IAF_MCC#Floods2019#GujaratFloodspic.twitter.com/IeSrf2PvXv — Mayank Singh (@scribesoldier) August 10, 2019

The surge in water level caused all the rivers in the state of Karnataka to overflow. At least 40 people were confirmed dead in Karnataka, and at least 400,000 displaced. The state disaster management tried to encourage the locals on Sunday, announcing that “the water has started receding in many districts and flood situation has improved.”

@narendramodi@rajnathsingh Sir please provide helicopters for flood rescue areas in karnataka ..here is very flood we want ur help sir.. pic.twitter.com/XGV8uEQ7wl — Shridhar (@Shrid111) August 8, 2019

In the southern state of Kerala at least 67 people were killed in rain-related incidents while 227,000 people were moved to some 1,551 relief camps. Water levels have been decreasing on Sunday, but authorities say it’s too early to be optimistic. “We need to be cautious. It’s not easy to escape from landslides,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

#KeralaFloods



Rains in Kerala reaching its peak. Connectivity to several roads & bridges cut off, dams full.#keralarainspic.twitter.com/vXaoSePoeQ — Nabila Jamal (@nabila__jamal) August 8, 2019

Floods also hit Maharashtra state where at least 40 deaths were reported, while an estimated 400,000 people were forced to leave their homes. Another 31 deaths were reported in Gujarat state also hit by the monsoon and the landslides.

They were lucky because it was road and not river. Maharashtra floods. pic.twitter.com/52HtKiHcte — Rajesh (@RajeshUPandit) August 8, 2019

