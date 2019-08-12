 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 00:34
175+ killed, nearly a MILLION left homeless by landslides & floods in India (VIDEOS)
© Reuters / Amit Dave
Floods and landslides across southern and western Indian states have killed nearly 200 people over the past week as the Indian Army intensifies its relief operations to help thousands stranded in desperate need of rescue.

Extreme weather conditions that have been battering Indian states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat since last week forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek temporary shelters. The heavy rains also impacted travel in the region, disrupting train and airport connections.

To deal with the ongoing calamity, which by Sunday claimed at least 178 lives, the Indian armed forces deployed around 3,000 personnel and various hardware equipment, including helicopters, to help with flood relief and rescue operations in the four affected states.

The surge in water level caused all the rivers in the state of Karnataka to overflow. At least 40 people were confirmed dead in Karnataka, and at least 400,000 displaced. The state disaster management tried to encourage the locals on Sunday, announcing that “the water has started receding in many districts and flood situation has improved.”

In the southern state of Kerala at least 67 people were killed in rain-related incidents while 227,000 people were moved to some 1,551 relief camps. Water levels have been decreasing on Sunday, but authorities say it’s too early to be optimistic. “We need to be cautious. It’s not easy to escape from landslides,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Floods also hit Maharashtra state where at least 40 deaths were reported, while an estimated 400,000 people were forced to leave their homes. Another 31 deaths were reported in Gujarat state also hit by the monsoon and the landslides.

