‘Slow, cruel assassination’: Assange’s mother blasts US & UK for treatment of whistleblower

Julian Assange’s mother has accused the US and UK governments of “slowly, cruelly and unlawfully” killing the WikiLeaks founder because he revealed war crimes and corruption.

“My son Julian Assange is being slowly, cruelly & unlawfully assassinated by the US and UK Governments, for multi-award winning journalism revealing war crimes & corruption!” she wrote.

She also tweeted a link to a report from a United Nations expert who called for a stop to the “collective persecution” of the whistleblower.

My son Julian Assange is being slowly, cruelly & unlawfully assassinated by the US/UK Govts,



for multi-award winning journalism revealing war crimes & corruption!



Im tweeting/retweeting #FreeAssangeNOW



*Facts

*Info

*Updates

*Actions

*Rallies

*Resources

*Articles

*Interviews https://t.co/67rJCjm4Zb — Mrs Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) August 11, 2019

Assange is currently incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison after being arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in April. His visitors have repeatedly raised concerns about his health. As recently as last Wednesday, journalist John Pilger said his condition was “deteriorating” and that he was being treated “worse than a murderer.”

The 48-year-old is facing extradition to the United States, where he is charged with possession and dissemination of classified information. If found guilty, he could receive up to 175 years in prison.

Also on rt.com Assange being ‘treated worse than a murderer’ in prison – John Pilger

The US has sought to get its hands on Assange for nearly a decade after WikiLeaks published the leaked ‘Collateral Murder’ video, which shows US military attacking journalists and civilians in Iraq in July 2007.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!