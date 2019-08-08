Assange being ‘treated worse than a murderer’ in prison – John Pilger

Julian Assange is suffering from poor health as a result of mistreatment in prison, according to journalist John Pilger, who recently visited the WikiLeaks founder. Pilger said that he now fears for Assange.

Describing Assange’s “deteriorating” condition, Pilger tweeted that he was being treated “worse than a murderer” at London’s Belmarsh prison.

“[H]e is isolated, medicated and denied the tools to fight the bogus charges of a US extradition. I now fear for him. Do not forget him,” Pilger wrote.

Do not forget Julian #Assange. Or you will lose him.

I saw him in Belmarsh prison and his health has deteriorated. Treated worse than a murderer, he is isolated, medicated and denied the tools to fight the bogus charges of a US extradition. I now fear for him. Do not forget him. — John Pilger (@johnpilger) August 7, 2019

Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London on April 11 and received a 50-week sentence for skipping bail in a Swedish investigation involving alleged sexual assault.

The 48-year-old now faces extradition to the United States, where he is charged with possession and dissemination of classified information. If found guilty, he could receive up to 175 years in prison.

Assange has been in Washington’s crosshairs for years, with his organization gaining notoriety after publishing a leaked video showing the US military attacking journalists and civilians in Iraq in July 2007.

Also on rt.com Julian Assange faces ‘TORTURE’ if extradited to US – UN rapporteur warns

Like this story? Share it with a friend!