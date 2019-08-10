‘Sensational’: First ever ANCIENT male rhino skull found in Russia

In a “sensational” find, Russian paleontologists carrying out excavations on the Taman Peninsula have announced the first ever discovery of an ancient male rhinoceros’ skull.

The Caucasian Elasmotherium skull, which is in remarkably good condition, was found encased in the ancient mud of the Sinaya Balka volcano in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region.

Its discovery was hailed by Vadim Titov, a lead researcher at the Southern Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“This year we found the remains of about a dozen elephants and three ancient rhinos, but the most interesting finding was almost a whole skull of the Caucasian Elasmotherium,” Titov told RIA Novosti.

The area around the volcano has yielded many significant discoveries over the decades, including the first ever female ancient rhinoceros skull, which was found in 2006. Titov added that the new finding is preserved much better than the previous one.

The skull has been transferred to the Azov Museum-Reserve for restoration. The museum said that after the “long and painstaking” restoration is complete the “sensational” skull will be put on display for the public.

