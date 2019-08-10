Explosion kills 60 in Tanzania after crowd tries to siphon fuel from truck (VIDEO)

60 people have been killed and 65 injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Tanzania, according to police. The blast came after a group of people tried to siphon fuel from the vehicle.

The accident occurred 200 km (124 miles) west of Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam.

Police officials said the explosion killed 60 people and has left 65 more injured.

Local media reported that the explosion occurred after a group of people tried to siphon fuel from a vehicle which had overturned.

Photos said to have been taken at the scene of the accident show charred bodies scattered among wrecked motorcycles and automobile parts.

SIMANZI: Ni habari ya KILIO, INAUMA sana, ajali ya Lori lenye mafuta limepoteza ndoto za vijana Morogoro LEO. 😭



Vijana wenzangu 'bodaboda' tujitahidi kutokimbilia kuiba mafuta gari likipata ajali, UHAI ni MTAJI, Tuuthamini.



Poleni wafiwa, Pole Tanzania yangu.#AjaliSasaBasipic.twitter.com/bzaxHatj9H — Suphian Juma (@SuphianJuma) August 10, 2019

A video circulating on Twitter shows police escorting a dazed survivor away from the inferno.

“We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burnt several people,” government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

