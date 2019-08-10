 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosion kills 60 in Tanzania after crowd tries to siphon fuel from truck (VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Aug, 2019 09:39
FILE PHOTO: Police in nothern Tanzania © AFP
60 people have been killed and 65 injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Tanzania, according to police. The blast came after a group of people tried to siphon fuel from the vehicle.

The accident occurred 200 km (124 miles) west of Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam.

Police officials said the explosion killed 60 people and has left 65 more injured.

Local media reported that the explosion occurred after a group of people tried to siphon fuel from a vehicle which had overturned.

Photos said to have been taken at the scene of the accident show charred bodies scattered among wrecked motorcycles and automobile parts.

A video circulating on Twitter shows police escorting a dazed survivor away from the inferno.

“We have been saddened by reports of an accident involving a fuel truck in Morogoro, which caught fire and burnt several people,” government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

