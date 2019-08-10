 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 18 dead as Typhoon Lekima blasts eastern China (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 10 Aug, 2019 08:23 Edited time: 10 Aug, 2019 09:42
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai. © REUTERS/Aly Song
At least 18 people were killed and 14 others were missing after Typhoon Lekima triggered a landslide in eastern China. The cyclone left a trail of destruction in its wake and caused the evacuation of over one million people.

The enormous cyclone made landfall in the province of Zhejiang early on Saturday. As it barreled inland, it caused a natural dam to collapse, leading to the deadly landslide which took place around 130km north of the coastal city of Wenzhou, CCTV reported.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of more than 800,000 people from Zhejiang province and a further 250,000 from Shanghai. High winds and heavy rains battered the financial hub on Saturday afternoon.

Chinese media is reporting that around 200 houses across Zhejiang have collapsed and 66,300 hectares (163,830 acres) of farmland has been destroyed. Nearly three million households suffered power blackouts due to fallen electricity lines. 

It also caused the cancelation of more than 3,000 flights at airports in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu. Shanghai Disneyland was also shut due to the storm.

The typhoon is predicted to hit Jiangsu province early on Sunday morning before veering over the Yellow Sea and continuing north, where it will then make landfall again at Shandong province, CCTV said.

