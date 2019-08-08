Special forces storm ex Kyrgyz president’s compound again, after Wednesday raid left one dead

Armed troops returned to try and arrest Almazbek Atambayev, after being repelled by his supporters the day before, leaving over 50 injured and a soldier killed. Sticks, stones and live shots were used to defend his mansion.

Special forces managed to gain entry into the compound, with reports of flash grenade and gunshots. A fire is also said to have broken out inside, though it's unclear what exactly was burning.

Witnesses claim that this was after Atambayev's supporters had handed over six soldiers they had detained the night before. Around 20 buses filled with troops are reportedly outside the mansion, while the road to Koi-Tash village, where it is located, has been blocked by law enforcement.

Kyrgyz special forces failed to detain the ex-leader on Wednesday, when they stormed his mansion twice. His supporters threw rocks, used sticks, fireworks and eventually live shots to repel the troops.

Atambayev was elected president in 2011, to replace interim president Roza Otunbayeva, one of the leaders of the 2005 “Tulip Revolution.”

However, as soon as he'd retired in 2017, the new authorities in the Central Asian state launched an investigation, after accusing the 62-year-old of concealing income, of corruption and other violations.

In June, parliament stripped Atambayev of his immunity and his official status as a former president. The politician has denied all accusations, saying that a “campaign of lies and slander” had been launched against him.

