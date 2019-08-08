Viral mustachioed IAF pilot to receive one of India’s highest military honors

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who became a national hero after reportedly shooting down a Pakistani jet, and a viral sensation due to his striking facial hair, is set to receive one of India’s highest military honors.

Varthaman reportedly shot down a Pakistani F-16 with his Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison during a February 27 dogfight over the Line of Control between the two nuclear rivals in the disputed Kashmir region, according to Indian media.

His fighter jet was also hit during the exchange and he was forced to eject at which point he captured by the Pakistani military and detained for some 60 hours before being released on March 1.

Wing Commander Varthaman is expected to receive the Vir Chakra, a medal for gallantry, India’s third-highest award after the Param Vir Chakra, and Maha Vir Chakra.

“If the awards are being announced on Independence Day, it will be an acknowledgement of the professionalism and courage displayed by the fighter pilots in missions where stakes were very high,”said retired Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur, of the Delhi based Centre for Air Power Studies.

Varthaman is reportedly still recovering from injuries incurred during the fight but is expected to undergo tests in the coming months before returning to active duty.

The altercation in question took place a day after five Indian Air Force mirage-2000s bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps in Balakot, in retaliation for the Pulwama suicide bombing in Kashmir which killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops in February. The bomber pilots are also expected to receive major military honors, likely the Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry.

