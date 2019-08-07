Japan’s Mount Asama volcano erupts, residents warned of pyroclastic flows and fiery cinders (VIDEO)

Mount Asma is sending a column of smoke and fire up to the sky as the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings to the public to maintain a safe distance from the volcano.

Smoke spewed from the crater of the volcano, reaching an altitude of about 1,800 meters.

Japan's Meteorological Agency says Mount Asama in the central part of the country erupted at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday. The mountain straddles Nagano and Gunma prefectures. pic.twitter.com/LUgg5AmBZg — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) August 7, 2019

A level three warning was issued following the eruption, which took place at approximately 10:08pm local time, indicating moderate risk (on a scale of five) of pyroclastic flows and scorching hot cinders in a 4km radius.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries to the local population near the volcano, though further small-scale seismic events are expected to occur in the near future, so residents have been warned to stay alert.

The prime minister’s office established a security cordon around the perimeter of the volcano as a precaution and entry is strictly prohibited.

Also on rt.com Dramatic VIDEOS show volcano violently erupting in Indonesia’s Java as tourists FLEE

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!