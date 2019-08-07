 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan’s Mount Asama volcano erupts, residents warned of pyroclastic flows and fiery cinders (VIDEO)

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 15:27
© Reuters/Japan Meteorological Agency/Handout
Mount Asma is sending a column of smoke and fire up to the sky as the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings to the public to maintain a safe distance from the volcano.

Smoke spewed from the crater of the volcano, reaching an altitude of about 1,800 meters.  

A level three warning was issued following the eruption, which took place at approximately 10:08pm local time, indicating moderate risk (on a scale of five) of pyroclastic flows and scorching hot cinders in a 4km radius.  

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries to the local population near the volcano, though further small-scale seismic events are expected to occur in the near future, so residents have been warned to stay alert. 

The prime minister’s office established a security cordon around the perimeter of the volcano as a precaution and entry is strictly prohibited. 

