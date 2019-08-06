 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India’s govt praises parliament for approving revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy as neighbors fume

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 18:11
Get short URL
India’s govt praises parliament for approving revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy as neighbors fume
An Indian policeman lays concertina wire across a road during restrictions in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on August 6, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail
India’s parliament has approved the decision to revoke the decades-old autonomous status of the disputed Kashmir region. As New Delhi lauded the efforts to reinforce the “integrity” of India, Pakistan vowed to support the region.

Read more
India moves to revoke Kashmir autonomy amid spike of tensions around disputed region India moves to revoke Kashmir autonomy amid spike of tensions around disputed region

The legislation, passed by the lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, downgrades the status of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a union territory. While states enjoy vast autonomy in decision making over local affairs, the central government effectively has direct control of a said territory.

The bill was already passed by the upper house of India’s parliament on Monday and now only needs to be signed into law by the country’s President Ram Nath Kovind. Central government has highly praised the swift decision making of parliament and its efforts to tighten up the “integrity” of the country.

The legislation “will go on to further integrate Jammu and Kashmir to India for many generations ahead,” Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, a close ally of PM Narendra Modi, told the parliament, naming the revocation of Kashmir autonomy a “historic” moment that should be “written with golden words in Indian history.”

The Modi government has been calling for revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy for a few years already, but it was opposed by the state’s authorities. Since last year, however, the region was under direct control of India’s federal government which prompted fears that the autonomy revocation was imminent.

The move was preceded by deployment of an additional 35,000 soldiers and paramilitary forces into the region over the past two weeks, blackout of internet and phone services, curfews and other security measures.

The decision prompted an angry reaction in Islamabad that vowed to use “all possible options” to counter the autonomy revocation. Both India and Pakistan lay claim on the whole historical region of Kashmir, yet control only parts of it. The dispute has been a source of constant tensions and several full-scale armed conflicts between the two nuclear-armed nations over the past decades.

New Delhi’s move has also angered the main ally of Pakistan – China – as Beijing has border disputes with India in the troubled region as well. Beijing condemned India’s decision, warning both New Delhi and Islamabad of making any “unilateral actions” over Kashmir.

Also on rt.com Operation Kashmir: Has Modi checkmated Pakistan?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies