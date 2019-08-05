N. Korea fires 2 ‘unidentified projectiles’ amid ‘hostile’ military drills by Washington & Seoul

Hours after Pyongyang slammed Washington and Seoul for breaching all peace agreements with their joint military drills, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff accused the North of firing 2 unidentified missiles into the Sea of Japan.

South Korean troops have been put on high alert in case Pyongyang launches additional missiles as Seoul analyzes the types of projectiles fired, Yonhap news reported.