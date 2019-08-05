 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

N. Korea fires 2 ‘unidentified projectiles’ amid ‘hostile’ military drills by Washington & Seoul

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 21:47 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 22:06
Get short URL
N. Korea fires 2 ‘unidentified projectiles’ amid ‘hostile’ military drills by Washington & Seoul
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Kim Hong-Ji
Hours after Pyongyang slammed Washington and Seoul for breaching all peace agreements with their joint military drills, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff accused the North of firing 2 unidentified missiles into the Sea of Japan.

South Korean troops have been put on high alert in case Pyongyang launches additional missiles as Seoul analyzes the types of projectiles fired, Yonhap news reported.

Also on rt.com S. Korea, US to hold joint military exercises despite Pyongyang warnings

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies