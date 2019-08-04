 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran seizes foreign oil tanker in Persian Gulf - state media

Published time: 4 Aug, 2019 09:04 Edited time: 4 Aug, 2019 09:15
Iran has seized a foreign tanker “smuggling” fuel to “some Arab states”, Iran’s state TV reported. The development is the latest escalation in tension in the Persian Gulf.

The tanker was seized by the Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC), the powerful Iranian paramilitary force. An IRGC commander was cited as saying that the tanker had 700,000 liters of fuel on board.

The report said the seven crew members have been arrested by the Iranian authorities.

It is the third foreign tanker seized by Iran in the Gulf of Oman in the past several weeks. One of the ships had links with the United Arab Emirates while another one was British-flagged.

The seizures started after a supertanker carrying Iranian crude was detained by the British authorities over an alleged attempt to deliver its cargo to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Tehran called the seizure an act of piracy and warned that it would retaliate.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

