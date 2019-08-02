 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brave cop neutralizes machete-wielding suspect with flying tackle in jaw-dropping VIDEO

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 15:11
© Twitter / @JupolNacional
Spanish national police surrounded a machete-wielding man who holed up in a fountain after officers attempted to arrest him. While the man was distracted by a group of police, one brave cop took him down with a diving tackle.

The dramatic incident happened on Wednesday at roughly 5:40pm local time after police witnessed the man taking drugs in public in the Villaverde area of the city. 

When they went to question him, he threw his rucksack at the officers and became violent, attempting to stab the cops multiple times with his machete. However, with the aid of reinforcements, the police were able to bring the situation under control and arrest the man safely, if forcefully, as eyewitness video showed.

Several officers surrounded the fountain and held the suspect's attention while one daring officer circled around the back and executed a massive leap to bring the machete-man down. Another officer then stood on the man’s back to prevent him from swinging his deadly blade.

Several more cops then rushed in to secure the weapon and arrest the attacker. The man, reportedly of African origin, had 20 prior arrests for various crimes. He also had two convictions for gender-based violence.

