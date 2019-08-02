Tsunami warning as 7-magnitude quake hits off the coast of Indonesia (VIDEOS)

A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake struck off Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Friday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning and to order people to evacuate their homes.

The quake hit about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island at a depth of 59 km (37 miles).

The Indonesian geophysics agency quickly issued a tsunami warning and the country’s Disaster Mitigation Agency said that residents on the Banten coast of Java island should “immediately evacuate to higher ground”.

The US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre both initially reported that the quake was greater than magnitude 7 before later revising their readings down to 6.8. However, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia has maintained that it had a magnitude of 7.4.

The quake unleashed a series of strong tremors which prompted panicked people to flee from buildings in the capital, Jakarta. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Social media has been flooded with eyewitness videos of the aftermath of the quake, as residents flee the area amid warnings that people should get to higher ground.

Astagfirullah gempa! Posisi saya di kantor berita 1 lantai 11 #gempapic.twitter.com/B7zPOyw008 — Alfarabi nazriza (@alfarabinazriza) August 2, 2019

Baru ada getaran gempa menjelang isya di Jakarta. Suasana di Senen pic.twitter.com/YuAbhBTMIZ — asril | 吉川康介 (@asriel1606) August 2, 2019

MORE AS IT HAPPENS