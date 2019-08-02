 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tsunami warning as 7-magnitude quake hits off the coast of Indonesia (VIDEOS)

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 12:17 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 13:11
©  USGS
A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake struck off Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Friday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning and to order people to evacuate their homes.

The quake hit about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island at a depth of 59 km (37 miles). 

The Indonesian geophysics agency quickly issued a tsunami warning and the country’s Disaster Mitigation Agency said that residents on the Banten coast of Java island should “immediately evacuate to higher ground”.

The US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre both initially reported that the quake was greater than magnitude 7 before later revising their readings down to 6.8. However, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia has maintained that it had a magnitude of 7.4.

The quake unleashed a series of strong tremors which prompted panicked people to flee from buildings in the capital, Jakarta. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Social media has been flooded with eyewitness videos of the aftermath of the quake, as residents flee the area amid warnings that people should get to higher ground.

