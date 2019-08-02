 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi Arabian women can now hold passports and travel alone

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 08:25
© REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo
Saudi Arabia has announced a new landmark reform which significantly weakens the so-called ‘male guardianship’ rules governing Saudi women’s autonomy and mobility. Women over 21 can now hold their own passports and travel freely.

At present, adult Saudi women are essentially considered legal minors who are subject to the arbitrary authority of their male relatives such as their husband, father or siblings. Friday’s decree affords women greater freedom of movement and also grants women the right to officially register childbirth, marriage or divorce, though it is unclear when the new order will take effect. 

“A passport will be granted to any Saudi national who submits an application,” read a government ruling published in the official paper Umm Al-Qura. 

To be clear, the latest reform weakens but does not entirely dismantle male guardianship, which has led to several high-profile attempts to flee the kingdom in recent years.

In addition, the fate of women’s rights activists such as Loujain al-Hathloul remains uncertain in the wake of Friday’s decree. 

Some hailed the decision, saying“It signals what modern Sharia is capable of.” The hashtags “No guardianship for women’s travel” and “Thank you Mohammed bin Salman” were trending on Saudi social media.

Recent reforms introduced by the kingdom’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman include allowing women to drive (formerly the world’s only ban on female motorists), attend football games alongside men, and seek work that falls outside of traditional gender roles. 

“Saudis don’t want to lose their identity, but we want to be part of the global culture,” bin Salman said in an interview when asked about the future of guardianship in the petrostate. “We want to merge our culture with global identity,” he added.

