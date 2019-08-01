 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suspect arrested after brutal SWORD murder CAUGHT ON CAMERA in Germany

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 15:28
FILE PHOTO: Armed policemen in the city centre of Stuttgart, southern Germany. © AFP / Simon Sachseder
German police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out a brutal murder in the streets of the quiet southern city of Stuttgart. The alleged killer is believed to have repeatedly stabbed his victim with a sword.

The shocking act of cold-blooded murder took place in broad daylight on Wednesday, reportedly after a dispute broke out. The 36-year-old male victim was repeatedly attacked with a weapon described as a “sword.” The victim later died of his wounds.

Police launched a full-on manhunt, apprehending the suspect, who’d fled on a bicycle.

Video footage, purportedly filmed by a witness, shows a man standing in the street as he repeatedly raises and thrusts a long metal sword-like object towards the ground. The victim’s body is obscured by a car.

The heinous crime has shocked Germany, as Stuttgart is considered one of its safest cities.

