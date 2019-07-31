 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian embassy in Syria back online after Twitter ban

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 19:52 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 20:59
FILE PHOTO: A Russian soldier and Syrian woman wave their countries' flags in the Syrian city of Homs © Reuters / Omar Sanadiki
Russia’s embassy in Damascus is back on Twitter, after it had its account temporarily suspended. The reasoning behind the short-lived ban is still unclear.

The embassy celebrated the reinstatement of tweeting rights on Wednesday evening, with staff thanking supporters for raising awareness about the ban. “Stay with us and encourage your friends to join,” the account tweeted, “as further on in such surcumstances (sic) we'll need much stronger backup.”

Earlier, the embassy’s account was abruptly suspended, with Twitter giving no explanation, save for a note that it “suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.” The suspension did, however, come after the embassy posted a video criticizing the controversial ‘White Helmets,’ a Syrian civil-defense organization supposedly linked to jihadist rebels and terror organizations like Al-Qaeda.

Russia’s embassy in South Africa blasted Twitter’s “thought police” for the ban, while the Russian Foreign Ministry called the action “an act of censorship and a flagrant violation of freedom of speech.”

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Damascus still enjoys its verified status and all the blue-checkmark privileges that come with it, despite not occupying a physical building since 2012.

