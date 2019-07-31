 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Senate committee green-lights sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline project

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 15:58 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 16:10
US Senate committee green-lights sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline project
Construction site of the Nord Stream 2 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany © Global Look Press / Stefan Sauer
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has voted in support of the bill sanctioning firms involved in Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Germany, arguing the project strengthens Moscow.

The committee voted 20 to 2 on Wednesday morning to back the new penalties, part of the ”Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act.” Sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), the bill looks to address concerns about so-called “Russian influence” in Europe.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to be commissioned in 2020, aims to double the capacity of the first Nord Stream line, and provide some 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Germany and other countries in Europe.

