US Senate committee green-lights sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline project

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has voted in support of the bill sanctioning firms involved in Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline stretching from Russia to Germany, arguing the project strengthens Moscow.

The committee voted 20 to 2 on Wednesday morning to back the new penalties, part of the ”Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act.” Sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), the bill looks to address concerns about so-called “Russian influence” in Europe.

Nord Stream 2 pipeline, expected to be commissioned in 2020, aims to double the capacity of the first Nord Stream line, and provide some 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Germany and other countries in Europe.

Also on rt.com Against the sanctions run of play: German investments in Russia set to smash 10-year record

Like this story? Share it with a friend!