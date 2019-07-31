 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Kill 3,000+ Americans but remain a US client state’: Zarif shreds hypocrisy of US-Saudi partnership

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 15:04
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif © Reuters / Manaure Quintero
Iran’s foreign minister has fired back at Washington’s claim that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons, musing that the US would have no qualms with the Islamic Republic if it became a client state like Saudi Arabia.

Responding to National Security Advisor John Bolton’s vow that the US would never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif made some unsettling observations about Washington’s foreign policy posturing in the Middle East.

“Kill 3,000+ Americans but remain a US client and you can have nuclear weapons—even get help in acquiring them,” Zarif wrote, referring to Saudi Arabia. Fifteen of the 19 alleged hijackers accused of carrying out the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were Saudi nationals.

He then contrasted Washington’s deference towards Riyadh with its open hostility directed at Tehran.

“Refuse to bow to #B_Team ‘s whims, [and] you can’t even possess peaceful nuclear energy. It apparently matters not that ‘Iran is killing ISIS’ while US’ clients arm it,” he said, echoing accusations that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have been directly and indirectly supporting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

Zarif is known for his biting Twitter commentary. In a recent post, he explained that Iran was forced to develop its own defensive missile program after suffering eight years of war with Iraq – which at the time was being armed and supported by the West.

The top Iranian diplomat has repeatedly referred to the Trump administration as the “B Team” – a not-so-subtle suggestion that Washington lacks foreign policy prowess.

