‘Сrackdown on free speech’: Moscow hits back after Twitter axes account of Russian embassy in Syria

The suspension of an official Twitter account run by Russia’s diplomatic mission in Syria was “censorship”, Moscow said, demanding that the page be brought back online immediately.

Twitter’s move was implemented “without any explanation,” the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that it considers the action “an act of censorship and a flagrant violation of the freedom of speech.”

The embassy’s account went offline after it posted a video that cited statements by the Russian military which were critical of the White Helmets group. Believed to have been founded by a UK intelligence officer, the group claims to be first responders helping civilians in Syria.

However, they have been repeatedly accused of having links to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and others. Notably, the White Helmets operate solely in areas controlled by militants fighting against the Damascus government.

