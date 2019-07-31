‘Сrackdown on free speech’: Moscow hits back after Twitter axes account of Russian embassy in Syria
Twitter’s move was implemented “without any explanation,” the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that it considers the action “an act of censorship and a flagrant violation of the freedom of speech.”
The official account of the #Russian#Embassy in #Syria was blocked by @Twitter yesterday without any explanation. We consider it as act of #censorship & flagrant #violation of the #FreedomOfSpeech committed by the social media administration. pic.twitter.com/19fj4oliK1— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) 31 июля 2019 г.
The embassy’s account went offline after it posted a video that cited statements by the Russian military which were critical of the White Helmets group. Believed to have been founded by a UK intelligence officer, the group claims to be first responders helping civilians in Syria.
However, they have been repeatedly accused of having links to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and others. Notably, the White Helmets operate solely in areas controlled by militants fighting against the Damascus government.
