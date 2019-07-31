 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Сrackdown on free speech’: Moscow hits back after Twitter axes account of Russian embassy in Syria

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 12:08 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 12:33
Screenshot from Twitter © Russian Foreign Ministry
The suspension of an official Twitter account run by Russia’s diplomatic mission in Syria was “censorship”, Moscow said, demanding that the page be brought back online immediately.

Twitter’s move was implemented “without any explanation,” the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that it considers the action “an act of censorship and a flagrant violation of the freedom of speech.”

The embassy’s account went offline after it posted a video that cited statements by the Russian military which were critical of the White Helmets group. Believed to have been founded by a UK intelligence officer, the group claims to be first responders helping civilians in Syria.

However, they have been repeatedly accused of having links to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and others. Notably, the White Helmets operate solely in areas controlled by militants fighting against the Damascus government.

