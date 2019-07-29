Messaging app Slack down in Europe, America & Japan

Users of the workplace messaging app Slack reported problems accessing and using the service on Monday, with the company apologizing for the unexpected interruption before service resumed.

The US-based company issued a statement via their website at 3:54pm GMT on Monday to tell users that some workspaces “might be experiencing issues with messages sending and loading” while others may not be able to log in at all. About an hour later, Slack announced that all services had been restored.

We're receiving reports about issues with messages sending and loading. Our team is on the case and we'll report back once we have an update to share. https://t.co/ZstseqpFlL — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) July 29, 2019

The popular crowdsourced monitoring site Downdetector showed large outages across Europe, the US, and Japan as complaints were logged by users around the world.

As happens when any tech company suffers an outage, netizens turned to their old reliable Twitter accounts to vent their frustration (or relief, depending on their work ethic).

Colleagues trying to communicate when slack is down... pic.twitter.com/out9Fsxtm0 — Cat Hartland (@CatHartland) July 29, 2019