Messaging app Slack down in Europe, America & Japan

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 15:15 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 16:23
File photo © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
Users of the workplace messaging app Slack reported problems accessing and using the service on Monday, with the company apologizing for the unexpected interruption before service resumed.

The US-based company issued a statement via their website at 3:54pm GMT on Monday to tell users that some workspaces “might be experiencing issues with messages sending and loading” while others may not be able to log in at all. About an hour later, Slack announced that all services had been restored. 

The popular crowdsourced monitoring site Downdetector showed large outages across Europe, the US, and Japan as complaints were logged by users around the world.

© Downdetector

As happens when any tech company suffers an outage, netizens turned to their old reliable Twitter accounts to vent their frustration (or relief, depending on their work ethic).

