Man goes on steamroller rampage in New Zealand, gets death threats (VIDEO)

A man who steamrolled five vehicles at a car enthusiasts’ meet-up in Silverstream, New Zealand while reportedly above the legal alcohol limit has been receiving death threats over the destruction.

Car enthusiasts were meeting at the site to compare vehicles when one unhappy local decided to make his objections to the gathering known, in the form of a steamroller.

The driver started plowing through parked vehicles in the early hours of Saturday, sparking mayhem as motorists attempted to flee, hitting other cars and people in the process. One person was hospitalized for injuries sustained from one of the fleeing vehicles. In a statement, police said the incident had the potential for serious tragedy and warned people to not take such matters into their own hands.

Now, authorities have ramped up security measures to protect the 47-year-old suspect and his family after his name and address were shared online along with death threats. Police secured a court order to prevent the suspect’s identity from appearing in the press or online.

In a subsequent Facebook update, Wellington District Police said they were aware that sensitive information has been “plastered all over social media,” describing such posts as “totally unacceptable.”

