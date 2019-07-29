 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Man goes on steamroller rampage in New Zealand, gets death threats (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 13:31
Get short URL
Man goes on steamroller rampage in New Zealand, gets death threats (VIDEO)
File Photo: © Reuters / Jorge Silva
A man who steamrolled five vehicles at a car enthusiasts’ meet-up in Silverstream, New Zealand while reportedly above the legal alcohol limit has been receiving death threats over the destruction.

Car enthusiasts were meeting at the site to compare vehicles when one unhappy local decided to make his objections to the gathering known, in the form of a steamroller.

The driver started plowing through parked vehicles in the early hours of Saturday, sparking mayhem as motorists attempted to flee, hitting other cars and people in the process. One person was hospitalized for injuries sustained from one of the fleeing vehicles. In a statement, police said the incident had the potential for serious tragedy and warned people to not take such matters into their own hands. 

Now, authorities have ramped up security measures to protect the 47-year-old suspect and his family after his name and address were shared online along with death threats. Police secured a court order to prevent the suspect’s identity from appearing in the press or online. 

Also on rt.com Drunk man terrorizes streets of small Polish town in Soviet tank

In a subsequent Facebook update, Wellington District Police said they were aware that sensitive information has been “plastered all over social media,” describing such posts as “totally unacceptable.” 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies